InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,877 ($66.20) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,798.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,776.49. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,096.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.