International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 4.3%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 2,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

