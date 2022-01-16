International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.51.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.