International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.50 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

