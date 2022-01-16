Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 393,208 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 843,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

