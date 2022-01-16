Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 43,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 127,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

