Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.97. Approximately 18,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.