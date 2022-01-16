Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 31,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
