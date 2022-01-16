Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 31,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

