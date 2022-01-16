Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSCI traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

