Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

