IOST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.56 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. IOST has a market cap of $543.22 million and $36.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00343199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.