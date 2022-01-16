iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

