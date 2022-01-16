iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,566,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. 3,923,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.