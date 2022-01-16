iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

