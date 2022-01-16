iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
EEMA remained flat at $$83.39 during trading on Friday. 48,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,076. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.676 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
