iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EEMA remained flat at $$83.39 during trading on Friday. 48,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,076. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.676 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.