iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,408 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

