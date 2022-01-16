iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

