iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $113.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.