iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $204.68 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $163.04 and a 1-year high of $204.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

