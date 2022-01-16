iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $109.29 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

