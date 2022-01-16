J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

