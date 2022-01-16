Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Jabil posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $8,050,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

