James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $290.00

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 302.87 ($4.11), with a volume of 26995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.85).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 555.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.77. The firm has a market cap of £668.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

