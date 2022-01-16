James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $14,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

