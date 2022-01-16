Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

JAMF opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

