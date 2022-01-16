Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) & Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Japan Steel Works pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Japan Steel Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 4.44% 6.58% 2.94% Epiroc AB (publ) 16.30% 25.68% 13.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Epiroc AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.32 $64.80 million $0.58 28.52 Epiroc AB (publ) $3.94 billion N/A $588.49 million $0.59 40.15

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works. Japan Steel Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Steel Works and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 2 0 3.00 Epiroc AB (publ) 1 13 2 0 2.06

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Japan Steel Works on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

