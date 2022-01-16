Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in December

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
