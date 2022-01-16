JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €23.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.52 ($25.59).

EPA DEC opened at €22.24 ($25.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.03. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

