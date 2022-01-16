Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

