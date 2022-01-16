Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,009 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,555,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

