John Feliks Burzynski Buys 30,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,399,679.17.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.06. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$4.08.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

