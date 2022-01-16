Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

