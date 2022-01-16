Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($34.07) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,122.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,616.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($560.74). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.76) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($138,794.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,078.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.