Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JBFCY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

