JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €47.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.