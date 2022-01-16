JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.00 ($68.18).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.20 ($72.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($78.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

