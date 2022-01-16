JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $157.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $186.60 on Thursday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.