JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 278

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 293 to CHF 278 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

KHNGY stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

