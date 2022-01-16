JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

