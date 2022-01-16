JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

PLNT opened at $86.78 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

