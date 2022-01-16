JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 40,123,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

