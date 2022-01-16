Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $22,472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 169.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.