Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $8,549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,695 shares of company stock valued at $720,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

