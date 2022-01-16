Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.