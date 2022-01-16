Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

