Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 344,291 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344,291 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

