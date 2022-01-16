Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $980,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

