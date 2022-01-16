Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 17th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

