Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,285.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 6,527.00 to 6,285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to 7,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,521.50.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

