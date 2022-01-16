JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,448 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $207,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $34.50 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

